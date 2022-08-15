Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating two cases of graffiti in Waterloo.

One was discovered on an ION LRT train at Northfield Station.

It was reported to police on Friday at around 2:45 p.m. though investigators say they haven’t yet determined the exact time of the incident.

Another was found on the front door of a business in the Dupont Street/King Street North area on Saturday.

Investigators believe the graffiti was put up between Wednesday afternoon and late Thursday morning.

They describe both incidents as hate-motivated.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

