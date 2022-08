Send this page to someone via email

Whitecourt RCMP and Fire and Emergency Services are at Rotary Park in Whitecourt, Alta. searching for a child who went missing while swimming Sunday afternoon.

The child was in the water with adults, however they have not been able to find the child. No additional details have been given at this time.

Police advise the public to stay clear of the area.

Whitecourt is approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.