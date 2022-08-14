N.S. man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man was airlifted to hospital following a motorcycle crash in East Stewiacke, N.S., on Saturday.

In a release, Colchester Country District RCMP said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Alton Road at about 3:30 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a Jeep Wrangler was travelling on Stewiacke Road and a Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling on Alton Road when they collided at the intersection,” police said.

The motorcycle driver, from Indian Brook, N.S., is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Jeep, a 51-year-old Middle Sackville woman, was uninjured following the incident.

The intersection of Alton Road and Stewiacke Road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.