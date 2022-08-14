Menu

Canada

N.S. man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 10:00 am
NS RCMP View image in full screen
A 36-year-old man from Indian Brook, N.S. was airlifted to a hospital following a motorcycle collision in East Stewiacke, N.S. DD

A 36-year-old man was airlifted to hospital following a motorcycle crash in East Stewiacke, N.S., on Saturday.

In a release, Colchester Country District RCMP said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Alton Road at about 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Two killed after head on collision with motorcycle in Oka, Que.

“RCMP officers learned that a Jeep Wrangler was travelling on Stewiacke Road and a Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling on Alton Road when they collided at the intersection,” police said.

The motorcycle driver, from Indian Brook, N.S., is currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Jeep, a 51-year-old Middle Sackville woman, was uninjured following the incident.

The intersection of Alton Road and Stewiacke Road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

