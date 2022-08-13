Menu

Canada

Two killed after head on collision with motorcycle in Oka, Que.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2022 4:28 pm
Two people are dead following a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle in Oka, Que.

Provincial police say the crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Friday when a motorcyclist driving westbound on Route 344 missed a curve and found himself in the oncoming lane.

A vehicle heading eastbound on the highway, also called Chemin d’Oka, collided with the bike.

The 63-year-old male motorcycle driver and 50-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard said the car passenger was also taken to hospital, while the driver suffered no apparent injuries.

An investigator was on the scene Friday.

