Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Here are five stories we want to share:

B.C. man gears up to cycle Himalayas for kids charity

Training rides up to Cypress Mountain don’t come close to what Daniel Burgi is about to experience.

He gets the same reaction every time he tells someone about his plan.

“Crazy,” he told Global’s This is BC.

Salmon getting through Big Bar slide area prompts excitement in Indigenous communities

The summer of 2022 is shaping up to be a bumper season for both pink and sockeye salmon in B.C. rivers, with a veteran Indigenous fisherman reporting the biggest catches of sockeye in decades.

The strong run comes two years after the closure of two open-net Atlantic salmon farms in the area.

“We targeted those farms,” said Bob Chamberlin, Indigenous-led First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance’s chairman, whose group wants open-net farms removed from B.C.’s waters.

“We got them removed and two years later we went from 200 fish in the river to where we have several thousand to date. In our mind and knowledge, that is a really clear indicator.”

11 golden retrievers rescued from Turkey arrive in Vancouver before import ban

An animal rescue group is bringing as many dogs into Canada as it can before an import ban comes into effect.

Eleven golden retrievers from Istanbul arrived at the Vancouver International Airport on Thursday night thanks to the efforts of Golden Rescue.

The group said it’s aiming to bring in about 120 retrievers from Turkey and Egypt before Sept. 28.

Rare white orca calf spotted in B.C. waters for the first time

A rare white orca calf has been spotted in B.C. waters.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association said a captain for Prince of Whales in Telegraph Cove was on a tour Wednesday watching Bigg’s transient orcas when he noticed a nearly all-white whale in the pod.

A white orca has been seen several times in California, and even as far south as Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 28, 2021, and Turton reached out to Alisa Schulman-Janiger with the California Killer Whale Project.

Frosty was first reported by Monterey Bay Whale Watch in August 2019 but has never been documented in B.C. waters.

B.C. advances to Little League World Series with win over Prairies in Canadian final

The Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars of Vancouver will represent Canada at the Little League World Series after defeating Moose Jaw 9-4 in the Canadian regional final on Friday.

Competing as Team B.C., Little Mountain went undefeated throughout the tournament (8-0). A team representing British Columbia has now won 15 of the last 16 Canadian regional championships.