Local lifeguard recognized for bravery in Okanagan Lake boat crash rescue

An Okanagan lifeguard has been recognized by police for saving a woman’s life two weeks ago.

Police say lifeguard Aiden Godwin was off-duty at Green Bay Bible Camp in West Kelowna when a boat on Okanagan Lake struck a dock at a high rate of speed on July 29.

A female was ejected into the water, and Godwin immediately leapt into action, swimming to her through debris and leaking boat fuel.

“The female was found floating unconscious in the water,” said West Kelowna RCMP.

“Aiden, with sheer determination and relying on his training brought the female to shore while supporting her head and neck.”

Police say once the female was brought ashore, other Good Samaritans helped, including an emergency medical technician (EMT) who’s in training.

The female was placed on a spineboard, and Godwin continued to assist in providing life-saving first aid until emergency health and police arrived.

RCMP say the female was transported to a hospital for further medical treatment.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance presented Godwin with a plaque to celebrate his actions.

“Our community is fortunate to have people like Aiden who rise above the crowds with their courage and valour,” said Triance. “On behalf of the Kelowna Regional Royal Canadian Mounted Police and your community, we thank you Aiden.”

Police say five other lifeguards and the EMT in training (who’s on staff at the camp) were also recognized for their actions.

Police also recognized five other lifeguards and an EMT in training for their roles in the rescue.

