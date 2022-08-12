18+ eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster in Saskatchewan on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, the Saskatchewan government is expanding eligibility for the fourth doses (second booster) of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals 18 and older who have received a third dose four months ago or longer will be eligible to receive their fourth dose as of Monday.

“Immunity is shown to wane over time and the provision of booster doses is demonstrated to provide increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the province stated in a release.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said COVID-19 is still spreading in the province, which is why the government is expanding access to the vaccine.

“All COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada have been deemed safe and our preliminary data shows that a second booster provides additional protection,” Shahab said.

Those looking to get their fourth dose can do so through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and at participating pharmacies throughout the province.

Walk-in clinics are also available.

The SHA public booking system will open up on Friday and clinics will begin on Monday.

To book a COVID-19 immunization, visit the government’s website or call 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).