Health

18+ eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster in Saskatchewan on Monday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 3:13 pm
A new poll conducted by Ipsos exclusively for Global News found two-thirds of Canadians surveyed would take a COVID-19 booster shot without hesitation. But there are still about 53 per cent who are concerned about the potential long-term effects of boosters and how many will be needed in the future. – Jul 21, 2022

Starting Monday, the Saskatchewan government is expanding eligibility for the fourth doses (second booster) of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals 18 and older who have received a third dose four months ago or longer will be eligible to receive their fourth dose as of Monday.

Read more: Don’t wait for updated COVID-19 vaccines if you’re high risk, experts say

“Immunity is shown to wane over time and the provision of booster doses is demonstrated to provide increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the province stated in a release.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said COVID-19 is still spreading in the province, which is why the government is expanding access to the vaccine.

“All COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada have been deemed safe and our preliminary data shows that a second booster provides additional protection,” Shahab said.

Those looking to get their fourth dose can do so through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and at participating pharmacies throughout the province.

Walk-in clinics are also available.

Read more: Almost 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines given to Sask. kids under 5

The SHA public booking system will open up on Friday and clinics will begin on Monday.

To book a COVID-19 immunization, visit the government’s website or call 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).

