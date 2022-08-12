4 suspects sought by Lethbridge police after woman assaulted along Mayor Magrath

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police say a woman was assaulted by four men while walking home Tuesday night and they’re hoping the public can help find the suspects.

Just after 10 p.m. on August 9, LPS were called to the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South after a woman reported she was assaulted.

The 24-year-old from Lethbridge told police she was walking home from work when a verbal altercation ensued with an unknown man who passed by.

In a news release, LPS said the situation escalated when the man returned with three other men.

“She reported the four males then began yelling at her before one of them punched her in the face, shot her in the back with a BB gun and threatened her before the group ran westward across Mayor Magrath Drive,” police said.

The woman attended Chinook Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the four men.

LPS say all four suspects are described as being between 17 and 21 years old. The first suspect had dark hair and was wearing a dark hat, hoodie and jeans. The second suspect had blonde, shoulder-length hair, was shirtless at the time and was wearing jean shorts. The third suspect had dirty-blonde hair, wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and jean shorts with suspenders. At this time, there was no clothing description available for the fourth suspect.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and observed the assault, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. To remain anonymous people can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and reference file #22017163.

