Canada

Hockey Canada looks to hire sport safety director focused on tackling abuse, harassment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 9:39 pm
Click to play video: '‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation' ‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation
WATCH: ‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation

Hockey Canada has its sights set on hiring a “director, sport safety – maltreatment, harassment and abuse” to strengthen its overall sport safety framework.

The posting was made Thursday, as the sport’s national governing body continues its attempt to restore its credibility and confidence from the public following immense scrutiny over its handling of past sexual assault allegations.

The organization is looking for someone who will lead the development, implementation and evaluation of an “all-encompassing multi-year maltreatment, harassment and abuse strategy.”

Read more: Hockey Canada trying to ‘salvage’ World Juniors amid scandal, low ticket sales

Hockey Canada also says the individual will oversee an “independent and confidential complaint mechanism.” Additionally, the organization says it aims to to “create a sport culture and environment that is free from all forms of maltreatment or harm,” on the job posting.

On Tuesday, Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner had been appointed as interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors following Michael Brind’Amour’s resignation three days prior.

Last week, the country’s 13 provincial and territorial hockey federations said payment of dues will be contingent on getting answers, along with a request for an “extraordinary meeting” with the embattled national body.

Click to play video: 'Alleged victim denies Hockey Canada’s initial claims she did not cooperate with police' Alleged victim denies Hockey Canada’s initial claims she did not cooperate with police
Alleged victim denies Hockey Canada’s initial claims she did not cooperate with police – Aug 2, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
