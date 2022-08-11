22-year-old Regina athlete says lawn bowling has taken her around the world

Send this page to someone via email

Jordan Kos, a 22-year-old Regina senior squad member on Team Canada’s lawn bowling team, describes the game that has taken her well beyond her home town in pretty simple terms.

“Lawn bowling is pretty similar to curling, but you play on grass.”

Kos said she’s been active in the sport for 15 years – – she started when she was just seven.

“There was an advertisement in my school newsletter and my mom phoned the number that was listed on the ad to inform them that they advertised a senior sport in an elementary school newsletter,” said Kos.

“The person that she spoke to actually responded by saying we have a youth program, and that I should come down a give it a try. My mom said sure, and she brought me down, after the first four bowls I was hooked.”

Her love for lawn bowling has taken Kos around the world, as she’s been competing against the best lawn bowling has to offer in the Commonwealth Games.

“I love the traveling aspect. I’ve been on the team for a few years now, and I’ve been able to travel to so many destinations in the world. And I was able to play competitively, and competitive lawn bowling is such a draw to the sport.”

She said she’s been to Hong Kong, Shenzhen in China and different states in the U.S. She’s also been to Australia, Whales and Birmingham, England.

Kos was headed to nationals on Friday, being held in Burlington, Ont.

She said she enjoys the adrenaline that travelling all over the world creates.

“Unfortunately in Canada, lawn bowling is only a spring, summer and fall sport. We have long winters in Saskatchewan obviously, so you spend all winter just wanting to get on the greens, and as soon as the club opens, it’s go, go, go until the end.”

