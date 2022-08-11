Menu

Canada

Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change will bring for province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Smoke, winds pose new problems as N.L. wildfire swells' Smoke, winds pose new problems as N.L. wildfire swells
WATCH Smoke, winds pose new problems as N.L. wildfire swells

A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what’s to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.

Joel Finnis, an associate professor at Memorial University in St. John’s, N.L., said in an interview that as temperatures increase in the province, periods of rain will likely become more intense but less frequent, with longer dry spells in between.

Jeff Motty, the province’s forest fire duty officer, said in an interview the fires were triggered by lightning strikes on July 24 during a prolonged period of drought conditions in central Newfoundland.

Click to play video: 'Red Cross update on the wildfires in Newfoundland & Labrador' Red Cross update on the wildfires in Newfoundland & Labrador
Red Cross update on the wildfires in Newfoundland & Labrador

As of this morning, the two largest fires near Grand Falls-Windsor and the Bay-d’Espoir highway covered a combined area of more than 228 square kilometres.

Motty said crews may soon be able to contain the fires if weather conditions stay favourable.

Finnis says the fires are a reminder that significant and difficult action is needed to ward off the devastating impacts of climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
