Canada

Large power outage reported in Toronto’s downtown core

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 1:05 pm
The Toronto skyline is seen on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto skyline is seen on Aug. 5, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Hydro One says it is investigating an issue affecting power to Toronto Hydro and its downtown customers on Thursday.

The hydro company tweeted about the outage just before 1 p.m.

“We’re currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto and working together with @HydroOne to address it,” Toronto Hydro said.

Toronto residents in the downtown core near the waterfront, near hospital row and at Yonge-Dundas Square, including at Toronto Metropolitan University, said there is no power.

Toronto police also reported the outage and said the cause of it is unknown at this time.

They remind motorists to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signal lights are out.

“Updates will be provided as we have more information,” Hydro One said.

— More to come.

