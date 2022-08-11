Large power outage reported in Toronto’s downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro One says it is investigating an issue affecting power to Toronto Hydro and its downtown customers on Thursday.

The hydro company tweeted about the outage just before 1 p.m.

“We’re currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto and working together with @HydroOne to address it,” Toronto Hydro said.

Toronto residents in the downtown core near the waterfront, near hospital row and at Yonge-Dundas Square, including at Toronto Metropolitan University, said there is no power.

Toronto police also reported the outage and said the cause of it is unknown at this time.

They remind motorists to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signal lights are out.

“Updates will be provided as we have more information,” Hydro One said.

— More to come.

POWER OUTAGE:

Downtown core

– Toronto police is aware of a power outage affecting the downtown core

– Cause of the outage is unknown this time

– Remember to treat intersections as a 4-way stop if traffic signal lights are out@TorontoHydro is aware

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2022

We’re investigating an issue affecting power to @torontohydro and their customers in the downtown core. Updates will be provided as we have more information. #DarkTO pic.twitter.com/u1uxr6JgBq — Hydro One (@HydroOne) August 11, 2022

