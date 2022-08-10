Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OCS to resume cannabis deliveries after cyberattack on logistics partner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 5:20 pm
Chocolate edibles available for authorized retailers are displayed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on January 3, 2020. View image in full screen
Chocolate edibles available for authorized retailers are displayed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on January 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

The Ontario Cannabis Store says its distribution centre is resuming service after a cyberattack on one of its logistics partners caused the provincial pot wholesaler to halt deliveries this week.

President and CEO David Lobo says in a note on the OCS’s website that its distribution centre is in the process of returning to operational status and a small number of deliveries will be made later today.

He says the OCS will work around the clock to transition back to standard service levels and begin with deliveries of orders that were impacted at the time of shut down.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pot shop owners worry they’ll lose customers if halt on OCS deliveries stretches on

He says orders will be processed in the sequence they were placed on the OCS ordering platform and his organization will provide further information this evening about what retailers can expect during the recovery period.

Story continues below advertisement

The OCS announced the Aug. 5 attack on the parent company of its third-party distribution centre, Domain Logistics, on Monday, but said there was no indication OCS systems were targeted or its customers’ information was compromised.

Soon after the cyberattack, pot shops worried their supplies would dwindle and consumers would turn to the illicit market, if the delivery halt continued.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagOntario Cannabis Store tagocs tagocs distribution centre tagOCS cyberattack tagcyberattack OCS tagdeliveries ocs tagocs deliveries tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers