Regina city committee votes in favour of Buffalo Pound Water Renewal project, miyo-wîcîwitowin event funding

Regina’s executive committee met to discuss funding for the Buffalo Pound Plant Renewal and the miyo-wîcîwitowin day which will be held on September 29, 2022 at Mosaic Stadium.

Barry Lacey, who serves as Regina’s executive director of financial strategy and sustainability, said the City of Regina shares $40.7 million dollars in the $55 million of financing to address the additional funding requirements of the Buffalo Pound Renewal project.

“It is anticipated that the interest rate noted in (the) report, the overall utility rate increase will be required to support the additional financing is expected to be overall $2.7 million which we will be looking at spreading out over the next two or three years on the utility rate of increases for the utility,” said Lacey.

Jason Mancinelli, Ward 9 Councillor questioned the forecast for the life cycle of the renewed plant, asking how far it exceeds the 25-year loan. Lacey said the loan lines up with their principle.

“The expected life of this facility is 30 years, in which time, it would require additional renewal,” said Lacey. “The term of the loan does match up closely with the overall expected life of the plant which does meet one of our principles of the users of that infrastructure.”

Members of the executive committee all voted in favour for the Buffalo Pound Plant Renewal after 30 years on the 70-year-old plant.

miyo-wîcîwitowin

The CEO and President of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) Tim Reid, partnered with Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme to co-pilot miyo-wîcîwitowin day to host the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation next month.

“Tim and I and a great committee are going to create an event in our city at the Mosaic Stadium. We are going to bring truth and reconciliation in an environment that is supportive, that is shoulder to shoulder, and it’s going to have all walks of life,” said Chief Delorme. “This day is to show the pride in Indigenous people, to speak the truth, and to show our support in what reconciliation could mean in our city and our province.”

The Cree term miyo-wîcîwitowin means “we all walk and share this together.”

“Our committee is presenting an opportunity to celebrate on September as a community to come together,” said Reid. “The program concept is to bring 15,000 community members together to host the largest gathering of young people that our city has ever had at Mosaic Stadium.”

The delegation will bring 10,000 students from all school divisions as well as First Nation schools who will be encircled by 5,000 corporate partners and individual guests. The miyo-wîcîwitowin event will be free for everyone to attend. There will be entertainment along with special guest speakers and dignitaries. However, there is a cost.

“Our ask of you today, in your event fund is for a $50,000 contribution on behalf of the City of Regina towards the success of this event,” said Reid.

The amount requested is to cover the artist fees, transportation and the production costs, according to Reid. The entire event will cost $400,000 with 25 stakeholders who partnered with the delegation. Members of the executive committee voted in unanimously all in favour of the grant funding for the miyo-wîcîwitowin event.

