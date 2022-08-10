Peterborough police officer draws stun gun to arrest man after anglers threatened

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say an officer draw their conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a man following a weapons-related incident on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of River Road and Lansdowne Street in the city’s south end.

Police say they learned a 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old son had been fishing off an old train bridge in the area when they were approached by a man brandishing a knife who yelled at them and threatened harm if they did not get off the bridge.

Police searched the area and located the suspect.

“Given that the male may have a weapon, an officer drew their conducted energy weapon and the man was taken into custody without incident,” police stated Wednesday morning.

A knife was located nearby.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.