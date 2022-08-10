Peterborough police officer draws stun gun to arrest man after anglers threatened

Peterborough police say an officer draw their conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a man following a weapons-related incident on Tuesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of River Road and Lansdowne Street in the city’s south end.
Police say they learned a 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old son had been fishing off an old train bridge in the area when they were approached by a man brandishing a knife who yelled at them and threatened harm if they did not get off the bridge.
Police searched the area and located the suspect.
“Given that the male may have a weapon, an officer drew their conducted energy weapon and the man was taken into custody without incident,” police stated Wednesday morning.
A knife was located nearby.
A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Comments