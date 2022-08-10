Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police officer draws stun gun to arrest man after anglers threatened

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 11:00 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man after a father and son were threatened with a knife on Aug. 10, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police say an officer draw their conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest of a man following a weapons-related incident on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance in the area of River Road and Lansdowne Street in the city’s south end.

Police say they learned a 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old son had been fishing off an old train bridge in the area when they were approached by a man brandishing a knife who yelled at them and threatened harm if they did not get off the bridge.

Read more: Peterborough police to host town hall about increased violence in southeast Town Ward

Police searched the area and located the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given that the male may have a weapon, an officer drew their conducted energy weapon and the man was taken into custody without incident,” police stated Wednesday morning.

A knife was located nearby.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagWeapons tagFishing tagKnife tagUttering Threats tagConducted Energy Weapon tagStun gun tagRiver Road tagthreat with knife tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers