Tech

Twitter outage: Thousands of users report issues logging on

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 9, 2022 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal' Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal
Twitter is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an effort to force the completion of his $44 billion acquisition deal he initially agreed to in April. Musk said Friday he was backing away from the deal, setting the stage for a possible legal fight. He responded to the lawsuit on Twitter saying, "Oh the irony lol." – Jul 13, 2022

Twitter was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed more than 32,000 outage reports.

“We’re looking into this now, will get back to you ASAP,” Twitter told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Twitter posted a statement shortly after 2:30 p.m. Eastern saying the site “may not be loading for some” users and that it was working on a fix.

By 2:45 p.m., the number of outage reports on Downdetector had dwindled to just over a hundred.

The social media platform, which is in a legal tussle with Tesla boss Elon Musk over his $44 billion takeover deal, faced a nearly three-hour outage in July, with the company saying it had some trouble with its internal systems that impacted many globally.

Read more: Twitter admits breach that exposed account owners worldwide

Notorious for outages in its early years, Twitter was known for using its popular “Fail Whale” illustration, which showed a beluga whale being lifted by birds, during such incidents.

Twitter had suffered another widespread outage in February that it blamed on a software glitch.

— with files from Global News

© 2022 Reuters
