John Derringer leaves Q107 as investigation into alleged workplace bullying continues

John Derringer is leaving Q107 as an investigation into alleged workplace bullying continues, the radio station announced Tuesday.

“Q107 and John Derringer have agreed to part ways, effective today,” a statement from Q107 said.

“This follows a 22-year tenure as host of Derringer in the Morning. Plans for the show will be forthcoming.”

Q107 said an independent investigation previously launched by Corus Entertainment, which owns the radio station, is ongoing.

“Corus remains committed to having a full, fair investigation that enables all relevant concerns under Corus’ Code of Conduct to be raised and treats all participants equally regardless of their current employment status with Corus,” the statement concluded.

The announcement comes after Canadian broadcast personality Jennifer Valentyne posted a video to social media in May, detailing allegations of gender discrimination in former broadcast roles that she suggested ultimately led to her being fired.

In a nearly 13-minute video posted to Facebook, Valentyne didn’t specifically name individuals or companies, but based on comments and her replies to comments, seemed to refer to her time working for Q107 and Global News Morning, in addition to a previous broadcast role.

Valentyne was formerly a host on Derringer in the Morning.

Shortly after Valentyne posted the video, a Q107 spokesperson said the show would be placed “on hiatus pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Other individuals came out with allegations against Derringer in the days after Valentyne’s video went online.

— Q107 and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

A statement from Q107 pic.twitter.com/lNiiw77xDc — Q107 Toronto (@Q107Toronto) August 9, 2022

