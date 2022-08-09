Menu

Health

Ontario hospital closing ER once again due to ongoing staff shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario health-care unions release 5-point plan' Ontario health-care unions release 5-point plan
WATCH ABOVE: Every day, there's an increase in voices in Canada’s health-care system crying out for help as staffing shortages choke the system. Emergency room doctors and nurses are increasingly feeling the strain. As Ross Lord reports, Ontario's health-care unions are realizing a five-point plan to address the crisis in their province.

A hospital in southwestern Ontario will see another temporary closure of its emergency department due to ongoing staffing shortages.

In a news release, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Thursday, but will return to reduced daily hours of operation on Friday.

The organization says increased demands on the healthcare system, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are leading to staffing vacancies, adding that these pressures will “continue throughout the summer.”

Read more: State of Ontario’s health care system not unprecedented, health minister says

Clinton Public Hospital’s emergency department was also closed on Saturday due to staffing shortages.

Meanwhile, Cambridge Memorial Hospital says wait times in its emergency department are “very high” today due to patient volumes, limited inpatient beds and ongoing staff shortages.

The latest data from Ontario Health shows that the average wait time for a patient to receive a first assessment by a doctor in an emergency room in the province was 2.1 hours in the month of June, while the average length of stay in an emergency room for all patients admitted to a hospital was 19.1 hours.

