Man stabbed in downtown Kingston, Ont.

A man was taken to hospital in Kingston, Ont., in the early morning hours on Sunday following a stabbing, say police.
According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Princess Street between Division and Barrie Streets for reports of a stabbing.
Little information is available but police said an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and as of Monday, no arrest has been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kingston Police.
