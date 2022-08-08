Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man stabbed in downtown Kingston, Ont.

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 5:59 pm
Kingston Police are seeking information related to a stabbing on Princess Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. View image in full screen
Kingston Police are seeking information related to a stabbing on Princess Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. Global News

A man was taken to hospital in Kingston, Ont., in the early morning hours on Sunday following a stabbing, say police.

According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Princess Street between Division and Barrie Streets for reports of a stabbing.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police asking for assistance identifying stabbing suspects

 

Little information is available but police said an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and as of Monday, no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kingston Police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagKingston tagStabbing tagCKWS TV tagKingston Police tagdowntown kingston tagPrincess Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers