Teen who wasn’t wearing a helmet dies in ATV crash in Williams Lake, B.C., say RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2022 4:59 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A teenager has died in an ATV rollover in Williams Lake, B.C.

RCMP say the 17-year-old female was riding at the end of the Gun-a-Noot Trail south of the city when she crashed.

Police say officers attended the scene, where paramedics and fire rescue were providing medical care.

The teen was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The RCMP say that evidence gathered at the scene showed she wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Mounties and the coroners service are both investigating the crash.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
