Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP lay additional attempted murder charges in Omemee stabbings

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 12:44 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate multiple stabbings at an apartment in Omemee on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate multiple stabbings at an apartment in Omemee on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Additional attempted murder charges have been laid in connection with multiple stabbings at an apartment building in Omemee, Ont., in July.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 2 officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on James Street in the village. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say four people were located injured and transported to hospital. Initially OPP reported three people were injured.

OPP cordoned off a complex at Cottingham Court Apartments – listed as a community housing/financially assisted site provided by the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Trending Stories

Police initially laid one count of attempted murder.

Read more: 1 charged with attempted murder after triple stabbing at Omemee apartment

On Monday police said the accused, who was arrested, has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder, two accounts of assault with a weapon, failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was not named to protect the identity of the victims, OPP said.

The individual remains in custody with a future court date in Lindsay, OPP said Monday.

OPP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha Lakes tagAttempted Murder tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagOmemee tagmurder charge tagOmemee attempted murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers