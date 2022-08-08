City of Kawartha Lakes OPP lay additional attempted murder charges in Omemee stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Additional attempted murder charges have been laid in connection with multiple stabbings at an apartment building in Omemee, Ont., in July.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 2 officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment building on James Street in the village. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say four people were located injured and transported to hospital. Initially OPP reported three people were injured.

OPP cordoned off a complex at Cottingham Court Apartments – listed as a community housing/financially assisted site provided by the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Police initially laid one count of attempted murder.

On Monday police said the accused, who was arrested, has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder, two accounts of assault with a weapon, failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was not named to protect the identity of the victims, OPP said.

The individual remains in custody with a future court date in Lindsay, OPP said Monday.

OPP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).