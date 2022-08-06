North Battleford, Sask. comments on crime severity index ranking

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada released its Crime Severity Index (CSI) data on Tuesday, outlining the amount of crime reported across Canada for 2021, as well as the severity of the crimes reported.

The higher the number, the more crime is happening in a municipality, and the more severe those crimes are.

The city of North Battleford is ranked at the top of the index for communities with a population of 10,000 or more. It has responded to the report.

Despite this ranking, in a statement the city said there is some good news. The CSI shows that in 2021, violent crimes in the city dropped nearly 7.5 percent, despite increasing provincially.

The city’s partners with provincial resources like Community Safety Officers, Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN), which monitors and reports suspected drug and prostitution houses, and RCMP units like the Gang Task Force and the Crime Reduction Team.

Provincially in 2021, crime rates were trending upward, with an overall increase in crime at 2.9%, a 3.7% increase in violent crime, and a 2.5% in non-violent crimes.

“The escalation in non-violent crimes is concerning and it is something that we’ve heard over the past year at our quarterly reports from local RCMP at Council meetings,” Mayor David Gillan said in the release.

“While the City is pleased to see its intentional efforts at reduction of violent crimes is paying off, the increase in crimes of opportunity is troubling. As residents, we can all do our part to ensure that the

crimes of opportunity are lessened.”

“Lock your house doors, do not store items in your vehicles, and remove your keys from your vehicles. It is important to be vigilant as we strive to continue improving the general safety and security of the City.”

To report a non-emergency matter or unsightly properties, contact Community Safety Officers/Bylaw Enforcement at 306-445-1775. To report a suspected drug den for further observation, contact SCAN at 1-855-933-6411 or file a report here. To contact the Battlefords RCMP for non-emergencies, call 306-446-1720. For an emergency, dial 9-1-1.