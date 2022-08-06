Menu

Investigations

Regina police asking for help to find Emily Zieglgansberger, 14, missing since Tuesday

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 5:32 pm
Emily Zieglgansberger is described as female, Caucasian, 4’9” tall, weighing 100 lbs., thin build, light/fair complexion, straight black, shoulder length hair, and blue eyes. Regina Police

Regina Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Emily Zieglgansberger, 14. She was last seen on Aug 2.

Zieglgansberger can be described as a female, caucasian, 4’9″ tall, weighing 100 lbs., thin build, light/fair complexion, straight black, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

The release states that there is no evidence to suggest that Zieglgansberger has been harmed but she is considered at risk due to her age.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Emily Zieglgansberger, or sees a person matching this description is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

