B.C. man driving to Ontario now missing after his car found in rural Manitoba

A Squamish B.C. man has gone missing in the western area of Manitoba.

Blue Hills RCMP said officers received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 1, at Highway 459 West, in the rural municipality of Whitehead.

Officers determined the vehicle is registered to Keith Zajac, 55, who was reported missing from Squamish on Aug. 2.

The vehicle was a white Pontiac Vibe with B.C. licence plate KA810G,

RCMP said Zajac was driving from Squamish to Fort Frances, Ontario when he went missing.

It is believed he spent the night of July 31, 2022, at the Super 8 Hotel in Brandon, police said.

View image in full screen Keith Zajac is from B.C. but he was driving to Ontario when he went missing. Blue Hills RCMP handout

View image in full screen Keith Zajac is from B.C. but he was driving to Ontario when he went missing. Photo provided by family

Keith Zajac is from B.C. but he was driving to Ontario when he went missing. Photo submitted by family

Zajac is 5’10”, 170 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Currently, a search of the area is underway with the assistance of RCMP Search and Rescue and the local fire department, police said.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or enter a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

