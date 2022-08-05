Menu

Weather

Extreme heat warning issued for Kingston, Ont. region

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 3:15 pm
An extreme heat warning has been issued for most communities in Eastern Ontario. View image in full screen
An extreme heat warning has been issued for most communities in Eastern Ontario. The Canadian Press

Public health units in eastern Ontario are issuing an extreme heat warning for this weekend.

KFL&A Public Health released a notice saying Environment Canada has issued a heat warning in Kingston, Odessa, Frontenac Islands, Tamworth, Sydenham, South Frontenac and Napanee.

Read more: New climate report warns Kingston, Belleville at risk of extreme heat

Leeds Grenville Lanark Public Health issued a heat warning in their region as well.

The health units say there will be high levels of heat and humidity over the next few days.

This heat is expected to exceed 30 C, with humidity levels pushing temperatures into the 40s.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. region public health issues heat warning for 7 areas

The health units say older adults, young children and people with chronic illness are most vulnerable during this period of extreme heat.

They advise minimal physical activity outdoors and to hydrate frequently and take breaks in cooler areas.

