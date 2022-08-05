It could feel hotter than 40 C in Montreal this weekend as heat warning issued

Send this page to someone via email

A muggy mix of high temperatures and humidity means it will be a scorching weekend in Montreal.

Friday will be warm, but it’ll continue to get hotter and sweatier. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city and surrounding areas, where it’ll feel like 40 C or more starting Saturday.

There will be no reprieve the next day since “this heat will persist through Sunday.”

The weather agency recommends taking it easy to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and stroke by staying in a cool place. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and drink water before thirst kicks in, too.

Planning on spending time outside? Environment Canada advises scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

“Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place,” the warning states.

Montreal public health suggests wearing light clothing, limiting alcohol or caffeine, and reducing physical activity. Children should never be left alone in a car.

When it’s this hot, authorities also say Montrealers should check in on elderly family members and neighbours or who have physical or mental health problems. If you have any concerns about your or someone else’s health, it’s best to call Info-Santé at 811. For emergencies, call 911.

Looking to cool down? There are pools and splash pads that are free of charge across the city. For anyone who needs an air-conditioned break, there are also libraries as well as cultural and sports centres.

The Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, for example, says it has a “range of activities” in their facilities for anyone looking to beat the heat.

The heat is set to break in time for the following week, though. Montreal will be hit by rain and cool temperatures by Monday, when the high is expected to be 19 C.

