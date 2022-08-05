Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames extend contract with Huberdeau

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 9:30 am
Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., on April 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II. View image in full screen
Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., on April 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II. FF

The Calgary Flames have extended its contract with forward Jonathan Huberdeau. The eight-year contract comes with a price tag of $84 million.

In a news release, Thursday, the team’s general manager, Brad Treliving said, “we are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary. He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league in the league who makes players around him better.”

Huberdeau, 29, mirrored the sentiment of staying on with the Flames.

Read more: Flames’ newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar ‘excited’ for season following shock of trade

“I’m excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I’ll give everything I have on and off the ice and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans,” he said.

Last season, Huberdeau tied for second for the most points in the NHL while playing in Florida, with 30 goals and 85 assists, with a total of 613 points over his entire NHL career.

The Saint-Jerome, Quebec, native had spent his entire 10-year career with the Panthers after being drafted third overall in 2011.

with files from The Canadian Press

