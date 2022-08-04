Menu

Canada

‘Hidden gem’: Saint John beach set for restoration projects

By Robert Lothian Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Dominion Park in Saint John gets funding for revitalization' Dominion Park in Saint John gets funding for revitalization
Watch: On a hot summer day, there’s likely no better place to be than at the beach. That idea of being seaside will likely soon be more enticing for Saint John residents. As Robert Lothian reports, a local gem – Dominion Park – is now in line for a full makeover.

A Saint John, N.B., beach popular among local residents can now undergo renovations after a Thursday morning funding announcement.

Saint John—Rothesay MP Wayne Long and Saint John Lancaster MLA Dorothy Shephard recounted personal memories of Dominion Park to a crowd of nearly 50 before each announcing a $185,000 investment for the west-side destination.

Funding allows Phase 1 of the Dominion Park revitalization plan to commence. The plan includes a flood-resistant structure, including staff facilities, a canteen and washrooms, after floods previously devastated the buildings on-site.

Read more: Building demolition begins at Dominion Park

Through its 2022 capital budget program, the City of Saint John committed $1.1 million.

Currently, the city operates out of temporary facilities at Dominion Park. Ground is expected to be broken this fall, allowing for the park to be fully operational by the start of next summer.

“Dominion Park is a hidden gem to a certain degree. Those who know about it love it a lot and go regularly,” said Derek Chaisson, chairman of the Dominion Park Community Association.

Chiasson said the last capital investment for Dominion Park came in 1970.

Read more: Saint John building stripped of heritage title faces demolition despite protest

“The community is very, very passionate about this place, and they want to protect it, they want it to grow. They just want it to be that wonderful green space and access to the river that it is,” Chaisson noted.

Businesses located along Dominion Park have reported success and hope the start of the revitalization plan will help maintain momentum.

“We have portable washrooms, we don’t have a canteen here. All those types of things coming into here and having a permanent structure have nothing to do but just take us to the next level,” said Leroy Vincent, the operations manager at Timber Top Adventures, situated beside the beach.

Vincent said the business has seen “crazy growth” this year, and Thursday’s announcement will multiply the excitement in the area.

