Winnipeg man arrested, charged with luring, sexual assault of teen girls

A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges after an investigation into the sexual assault of three teenage girls.

Police said the suspect is accused of luring the girls — between the ages of 13 and 16 — to various spots in the city, giving them drugs and alcohol and forcing them to commit sex acts.

The incidents took place between December of 2021 and February of this year.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of luring a person under 16, forcible confinement, invitation to sexual touching, and charges related to administering the drugs and alcohol.

He is also facing multiple charges for failing to comply with release and probation orders and failing to appear in court, as well as theft under $5,000.

Police said the suspect and victims knew each other.

