Funeral on Sunday for former B.C. junior hockey player who died in New York

A funeral will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7, for a young B.C. man who died in New York City last weekend.

Parm Dhaliwal, 23, of Surrey died on Saturday, July 30. The cause of his death isn’t known. Authorities in New York are investigating.

The BCHL lost one of our own over the weekend as we learned of the passing of former West Kelowna Warrior Parm Dhaliwal. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and former teammates. pic.twitter.com/oqO1L08E1L — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) August 1, 2022

Dhaliwal’s father confirmed his son’s death to Global News, while the B.C. Hockey League tweeted out the news on Monday.

Dhaliwal played three seasons with the West Kelowna Warriors, from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

His last season was his best, with the forward putting up 15 goals and 50 points in 50 games.

For those who want to attend the Dhaliwal/Mann family invite those who were close to Parm to come by for his celebration of life scheduled for next weekend. pic.twitter.com/KX7r2Vv7zT — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) August 1, 2022

The funeral will be held in Delta. The Warriors say they’re working on a Dhaliwal tribute game this coming season.

