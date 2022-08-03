Funeral on Sunday for former B.C. junior hockey player who died in New York

A funeral will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7, for a young B.C. man who died in New York City last weekend.
Parm Dhaliwal, 23, of Surrey died on Saturday, July 30. The cause of his death isn’t known. Authorities in New York are investigating.
Dhaliwal’s father confirmed his son’s death to Global News, while the B.C. Hockey League tweeted out the news on Monday.
Dhaliwal played three seasons with the West Kelowna Warriors, from 2016-17 to 2018-19.
His last season was his best, with the forward putting up 15 goals and 50 points in 50 games.
The funeral will be held in Delta. The Warriors say they’re working on a Dhaliwal tribute game this coming season.
