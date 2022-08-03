Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral on Sunday for former B.C. junior hockey player who died in New York

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 6:23 pm
Parm Dhaliwal, seen here playing with the West Kelowna Warriors, died on Saturday in New York City. He was 23. View image in full screen
Parm Dhaliwal, seen here playing with the West Kelowna Warriors, died on Saturday in New York City. He was 23. Garrett James Photography

A funeral will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7, for a young B.C. man who died in New York City last weekend.

Parm Dhaliwal, 23, of Surrey died on Saturday, July 30. The cause of his death isn’t known. Authorities in New York are investigating.

Read more: Funeral held in Delta, B.C. for Ripudaman Singh Malik

Story continues below advertisement

Dhaliwal’s father confirmed his son’s death to Global News, while the B.C. Hockey League tweeted out the news on Monday.

Trending Stories

Dhaliwal played three seasons with the West Kelowna Warriors, from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

His last season was his best, with the forward putting up 15 goals and 50 points in 50 games.

The funeral will be held in Delta. The Warriors say they’re working on a Dhaliwal tribute game this coming season.

Click to play video: 'B.C. father auctions off carved hockey skate to support Children’s Hospital Foundation' B.C. father auctions off carved hockey skate to support Children’s Hospital Foundation
B.C. father auctions off carved hockey skate to support Children’s Hospital Foundation – Mar 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagOkanagan tagSports tagcentral okanagan tagSurrey tagWest Kelowna tagJunior Hockey tagbchl tagWest Kelowna Warriors tagbc hockey league tagParm Dhaliwal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers