Video link
Headline link
Trending

Disney World guests trapped on ‘It’s a Small World’ ride for over an hour

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 2:26 pm
Guests in boats ride "It's a Small World" in Fantasyland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.  View image in full screen
Guests ride "It's a Small World" in Fantasyland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. . Getty Images/File

It may be a “small world,” but it isn’t always a pleasant one.

A few unlucky guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., claim they were trapped on the popular “It’s a Small World” ride for over an hour when the attraction seemingly broke down.

Read more: Disney ditches ‘fairy godmother’ title — employees now gender-neutral ‘apprentice’

In video posted to social media on Saturday, one Disney World patron called the experience “torture.”

Footage shows a line of boats stalled near the ride’s exit, with one visibly sinking slowly into the water.

The video is dubbed over with a popular TikTok sound, but the Disney guest claimed the line of boats was halted for about 45 minutes before staff noticed the malfunction — and the famous song played over and over on loop.

“Everyone was on a boat so we sat there for about an hour stuck with the song on repeat!!” the Disney World guest wrote, reiterating that the experience was “torture.”

@hazeysmom22

We were stuck for over an hour, the torture 😭 #smallworlddisneybound #disney #disneyworld

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

“It’s a Small World,” the attraction known for its singing animatronic dolls representing several international countries, is one of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Gremlins’ director says Baby Yoda is ‘completely stolen’ from cult classic film

The unfortunate experience may remind some readers of a 1993 The Simpsons episode, where Bart and Lisa have their own adventure on a fictionalized version of the ride.

Located in Magic Kingdom, “It’s a Small World” has allowed guests to float around the globe since Walt Disney World opened in October 1971.

There are also “It’s a Small World” rides in Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disneyland.

Last month, Walt Disney World saw a number of other incidences in its parks, including a ride malfunction on Splash Mountain that caused guests to escape from a moving log boat and a fist fight between two families that sent one person to hospital and triggered the arrest of three others.

