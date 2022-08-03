Disney World guests trapped on ‘It’s a Small World’ ride for over an hour

Send this page to someone via email

It may be a “small world,” but it isn’t always a pleasant one.

A few unlucky guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., claim they were trapped on the popular “It’s a Small World” ride for over an hour when the attraction seemingly broke down.

In video posted to social media on Saturday, one Disney World patron called the experience “torture.”

Footage shows a line of boats stalled near the ride’s exit, with one visibly sinking slowly into the water.

The video is dubbed over with a popular TikTok sound, but the Disney guest claimed the line of boats was halted for about 45 minutes before staff noticed the malfunction — and the famous song played over and over on loop.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone was on a boat so we sat there for about an hour stuck with the song on repeat!!” the Disney World guest wrote, reiterating that the experience was “torture.”

“It’s a Small World,” the attraction known for its singing animatronic dolls representing several international countries, is one of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides.

The unfortunate experience may remind some readers of a 1993 The Simpsons episode, where Bart and Lisa have their own adventure on a fictionalized version of the ride.

Located in Magic Kingdom, “It’s a Small World” has allowed guests to float around the globe since Walt Disney World opened in October 1971.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also “It’s a Small World” rides in Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disneyland.

Last month, Walt Disney World saw a number of other incidences in its parks, including a ride malfunction on Splash Mountain that caused guests to escape from a moving log boat and a fist fight between two families that sent one person to hospital and triggered the arrest of three others.