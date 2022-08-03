Menu

Canada

New Brunswick offering Ukrainian refugees easy access to driver’s licences

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Mounting concerns Canadian interest in Ukraine war is fading' Mounting concerns Canadian interest in Ukraine war is fading
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region in Ukraine's east. It’s believed more than 200,000 people are still living in the area. As Ross Lord reports, the order comes as concern grows that interest in the war is fading in Canada.

New Brunswick is making it easier for Ukrainian newcomers to get a provincial driver’s licence.

The provincial government announced today that recently arrived Ukrainian nationals who already have a valid Ukrainian licence can obtain a provincial passenger vehicle licence for $90.

Public Safety Minister Bill Hogan issued a statement saying the reciprocity agreement will help the province create a welcoming environment for Ukrainians, who are fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

Read more: Challenges persist for Ukrainians settling in New Brunswick

A Class 5 New Brunswick licence authorizes holders to drive any two-axle motor vehicle, except an ambulance, taxi or bus.

Applicants must provide identification documents and submit to a vision test at any Service New Brunswick office, but they will be exempt from any tests.

Drivers with under two years of experience will be subject to graduated driver’s licence rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
