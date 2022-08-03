Manitoba signs agreement with Norway House Cree Nation on forestry development

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government and Norway House Cree Nation have signed a memorandum of agreement on forestry development.

Chief Larson Anderson says it’s a resolution to controversial forest harvesting that occurred previously.

Anderson says the government has agreed to ensure appropriate consultation and share in the financial benefits of future resource development.

Among the commitments in the memorandum, the government says it will support the creation of a community-run, multi-year tree planting program that will train and employ youth and community members.

There are also commitments for a traditional land-use study, as well as a community allocation of timber for use in Norway House Cree Nation’s sawmills to build close to 500 homes in the community.

