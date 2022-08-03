Menu

Environment

Manitoba signs agreement with Norway House Cree Nation on forestry development

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 8:26 am
Your MB View image in full screen
Norway House, Man. File / submitted by Ester Hart

The Manitoba government and Norway House Cree Nation have signed a memorandum of agreement on forestry development.

Chief Larson Anderson says it’s a resolution to controversial forest harvesting that occurred previously.

Anderson says the government has agreed to ensure appropriate consultation and share in the financial benefits of future resource development.

Read more: Pine Creek First Nation sues Manitoba, logging company over Duck Mountain forest rights

Among the commitments in the memorandum, the government says it will support the creation of a community-run, multi-year tree planting program that will train and employ youth and community members.

There are also commitments for a traditional land-use study, as well as a community allocation of timber for use in Norway House Cree Nation’s sawmills to build close to 500 homes in the community.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
