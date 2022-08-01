Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Kentucky floods: At least 30 killed with more rainfall expected

By Kanishka Singh Reuters
Posted August 1, 2022 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Kentucky floods: Recovery work underway for those displaced by the storms' Kentucky floods: Recovery work underway for those displaced by the storms
The death toll from massive flooding in Kentucky has climbed to 28 – and the governor expects bodies will be found for weeks to come – with dozens of people still missing. And that's to say nothing of the hundreds of people forced from their homes, seeking shelter in communal areas and relying on donations for food, water, and clothing.

Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 30 people, including children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday, as authorities worked to provide food and shelter for thousands of displaced residents.

The death toll is expected to continue rising, the governor said in a press briefing. He added that authorities know of additional bodies that had been recovered, but they could not confirm those deaths at this time.

Read more: Kentucky flooding: At least 16 dead in central Appalachia after ‘devastating’ storm

“We know of additional bodies beyond these 30 confirmed,” the governor said.

“If things weren’t hard enough on people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” he said, adding there was “severe storm potential” on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Some homes in the hardest hit areas were swept away after days of heavy rainfall that Beshear has described as some of the worst in the U.S. state’s history. Rescue teams guided motor boats through residential and commercial areas searching for victims.

Officials have warned the death toll may continue to rise, with more expected rainfall potentially hampering rescue efforts. The National Weather Service has forecast several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday.

At least 16 deaths were reported in Knott County alone, including at least four children.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Kentucky floods: Recovery work underway for those displaced by the storms' Kentucky floods: Recovery work underway for those displaced by the storms
Kentucky floods: Recovery work underway for those displaced by the storms

 

Beshear, who declared a state emergency over the floods, said over the weekend that authorities would “be finding bodies for weeks” as rescuers fan out to more remote areas.

The floods were the second major disaster to strike Kentucky in seven months, following a swarm of tornadoes that claimed nearly 80 lives in the western part of the state in December.

Story continues below advertisement

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky on Friday, allowing federal funding to be allocated to the state.

Power lines were widely damaged, with over 15,000 reports of outages on Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Mark Potter)

Kentucky flooding View image in full screen
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on July 28. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP
© 2022 Reuters
Flooding tagFloods tagKentucky flooding tagkentucky weather tagKentucky floods tagkentucky flood tagKentucky news tagmap of kentucky tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers