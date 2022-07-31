1 dead, 4 injured after crash northeast of Goderich, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say one person has died and four people were injured after a crash northeast of Goderich on Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews responded around 11:50 p.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Golf Course Road west of Lucknow Line.

Police say all five people inside the car were rushed to hospital.

One person died while the other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP have not released the name of the deceased.

Golf Course Road remains closed between Lucknow Line and Council Line.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.