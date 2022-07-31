Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 4 injured after crash northeast of Goderich, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 31, 2022 11:33 am
File photo.
File photo. File

OPP say one person has died and four people were injured after a crash northeast of Goderich on Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews responded around 11:50 p.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Golf Course Road west of Lucknow Line.

Police say all five people inside the car were rushed to hospital.

Read more: Jeep hauling travel trailer crashes on Highway 401 near Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

One person died while the other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

OPP have not released the name of the deceased.

Golf Course Road remains closed between Lucknow Line and Council Line.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Click to play video: 'Car hits pole in Port Hope' Car hits pole in Port Hope
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Crash tagTraffic tagFatal Collision tagGoderich tagOPP fatal crash Goderich tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers