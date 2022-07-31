What’s open and closed in Halifax and Dartmouth on Natal Day

Nova Scotia is celebrating Natal Day on Monday, with closures and scheduling changes expected.
Halifax Regional Municipality has several events and activities over the long weekend, including the return of the Pepsi Natal Day Parade on Monday at 10 a.m.
This year’s parade will start in Halifax at the Hydrostone, cross the Macdonald bridge and end in Dartmouth at Sullivan’s Pond.
Looking for something else to do?
The harbour fireworks have been rescheduled for Sunday at 10 p.m. due to rain on Saturday.
The Dartmouth Natal Day Road Race takes place at 8 a.m. on Monday.
And the Buskers Festival continues until Monday on the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts.
Natal Day is not a designated retail closing day in the province, so many stores will be open.
Grocery stores, shopping
Most stores, including Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Walmart and Costco, will be open but may be operating on reduced hours.
Drug stores and pharmacies will be open.
As well, NSLC outlets will be open, although some may have reduced hours.
Mic Mac Mall and Halifax Shopping Centre will be open from noon until 5 p.m.
Public Transit and parking
Municipal paid parking will be free on Natal Day, although signage rules will still apply. That includes no parking areas.
Meanwhile, Halifax Transit will operate its bus and ferry services on a holiday schedule.
On Natal Day, the Alderney Ferry service will begin at 7:30 a.m. from Alderney terminal and end at 11:45 p.m. at the Halifax terminal.
Between 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., it will run at a 15-minute frequency.
Libraries, recreation centres
Halifax Public Library branches will be closed.
All municipal beaches will be open with lifeguard supervision on Monday.
As well, splash pads and the Cole Harbour and Bedford outdoor pools will be open.
The Emera Oval will be open for in-line skating, rollerblading, biking and skateboarding. Equipment rentals will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Waste collection
There will be no municipal solid waste collection on Monday.
Canada Post
There will be no mail deliveries or collection on Natal Day.
Comments