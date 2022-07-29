Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Busy travel day means passengers should prepare, Winnipeg Airports Authority says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Tips for travellers with Winnipeg’s Airport expecting busy long weekend' Tips for travellers with Winnipeg’s Airport expecting busy long weekend
The Winnipeg Airports Authority says up to 12,000 people could travel through Winnipeg's international airport on Friday. Communications manager Michel Rosset has tips for travellers to keep your trip flowing smoothly.

On a Friday heading into a long weekend, upwards of 12,000 passengers are expected to travel through Winnipeg’s international airport — potentially the airport’s busiest single day since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitch Rosset of the Winnipeg Airports Authority said the airport is only seeing minor delays since post-pandemic travel picked up, but travellers need to be prepared nonetheless.

“It’s really a ripple effect of what’s happening across the country any time there’s a delay or cancellation anywhere in the aviation system,” he said.

“It’s important to stay in touch with your airline if you are travelling, just so you are aware of any changes to your itinerary.”

Read more: Winnipeg airport hits passenger milestones during its post-pandemic recovery

Rosset said security lineups are around a five-minute average — numbers comparable to what the airport was seeing pre-pandemic — but there are always ways passengers can help make things run even more efficiently.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

If you have a flight, he said, be prepared and arrive early.

“Make sure you know what you can pack, what you could put into your carry-on, what you could put into your checked luggage, and also to make sure you weigh and measure your bags, so that way they meet your airline’s policies.

“It’s just going to make it that much smoother, that much faster, when you get to the airport.”

Rosset also suggests checking if you need a COVID-19 test depending on your destination, and to remember that masks remain mandatory when in the airport and while flying.

Click to play video: 'Tips for crossing the border this long weekend' Tips for crossing the border this long weekend
Tips for crossing the border this long weekend
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Travel tagflight delays tagWinnipeg Airport tagWinnipeg Airports Authority tagRichardson International Airport tagWAA tagMitch Rosset tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers