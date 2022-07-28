Menu

Canada

Former police watchdog head denies directing RCMP not to reveal N.S. shooter’s guns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 4:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Bill Blair denies receiving ‘assurances’ from RCMP to release N.S. mass shooting weapons' Bill Blair denies receiving ‘assurances’ from RCMP to release N.S. mass shooting weapons
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair appeared on Monday before the House of Commons public safety committee to testify on the government’s interference into an RCMP investigation of Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting. Blair denied his office received “assurances” from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki that the types of weapons used in the shooting will be publicly released. “She didn’t make any promise to me,” Blair said.

The former director of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog denies telling the RCMP not to release a list of the weapons seized from the gunman who murdered 22 people in April 2020.

Pat Curran — who led the Serious Incident Response Team at the time of the shootings — says he “gave no directives to the RCMP” about the five firearms Gabriel Wortman had in his possession when he was killed by police at a gas station on April 19.

Read more: Mountie has ‘impression’ Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe

That contradicts statements made by RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather and retired assistant commissioner Lee Bergerman on Monday to a parliamentary committee investigating alleged political interference in the police investigation.

Several members of the Nova Scotia RCMP have said they believe Commissioner Brenda Lucki was under pressure from the offices of the prime minister and the public safety minister to ensure police released the type of weapons involved, as the federal government was preparing to announce a new ban on assault-style rifles.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Early details of N.S. mass shooting not ‘consistent’ with reality: senior Mountie

Leather told the committee he and Bergerman made “an agreement and commitment” to Curran on April 23, 2020, that they would not release a weapons inventory outside the RCMP, and Lucki should have been aware of that when she sent the inventory to government officials that same day.

Curran says those weapons were not part of his investigation into the gunman’s death and he did not have a list of the weapons until it was given to him on April 27, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
