Traffic

Jeep hauling travel trailer crashes on Highway 401 near Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 3:12 pm
A Jeep towing a travel trailer crashed on Highway 401 on July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A Jeep towing a travel trailer crashed on Highway 401 on July 28, 2022. Northumberland OPP

No injuries were reported after a vehicle towing a camper trailer crashed on Highway 401 east of Cobourg on Thursday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, a Jeep towing a camper trailer rolled in the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Danforth Road on the border of Hamilton Township and Alnwick-Haldimand Township, just east of the border with the Town of Cobourg.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews attempted to remove both vehicles.

In a tweet around 1 p.m., OPP said the scene was clear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

2 other collisions

A short time later OPP said there were two other collisions in the same eastbound lanes — one collision involving three vehicles. Minor injuries were reported, said Const. Robert Simpson.

One lane of traffic was closed as emergency responders attended to both scenes.

OPP around 2:30 p.m. said all lanes were open.

“Please be aware of the congestion in the area and use caution,” Central Region OPP issued in a tweet.

