Jeep hauling travel trailer crashes on Highway 401 near Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

No injuries were reported after a vehicle towing a camper trailer crashed on Highway 401 east of Cobourg on Thursday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, a Jeep towing a camper trailer rolled in the eastbound lanes of the highway just east of Danforth Road on the border of Hamilton Township and Alnwick-Haldimand Township, just east of the border with the Town of Cobourg.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while crews attempted to remove both vehicles.

#NthldOPP advising a motor vehicle towing a camper trailer has rolled over on #Hwy401 east bound just east of Danforth Rd in Alnwick Haldimand. There are no injuries. Traffic is reduced to one lane while emergency crews attempt to remove the vehicle and the trailer. ^rs pic.twitter.com/LZtSZV1Avn — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 28, 2022

In a tweet around 1 p.m., OPP said the scene was clear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

2 other collisions

A short time later OPP said there were two other collisions in the same eastbound lanes — one collision involving three vehicles. Minor injuries were reported, said Const. Robert Simpson.

One lane of traffic was closed as emergency responders attended to both scenes.

OPP around 2:30 p.m. said all lanes were open.

“Please be aware of the congestion in the area and use caution,” Central Region OPP issued in a tweet.

