The Weather Channel apologizes after N-word appears on U.S. broadcast

Send this page to someone via email

The Weather Channel has issued an apology after a derogatory racial slur that appeared during a broadcast in Des Moines, Iowa, last week left viewers reeling.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company apologized after its channel, Local on the 8s, displayed a graphic that used the n-word during a segment.

Eagle-eyed journalist Matthew Keys first noticed the slur and posted a screenshot of the slur to Twitter last week.

The Weather Channel confirms this graphic accidentally made it on air in the Des Moines market on Thursday during a "Locals on the 8s" segment. I've blurred it, but I'm pretty sure you can figure out what it said. pic.twitter.com/hDVcomawGp — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve blurred it, but I’m pretty sure you can figure out what it said,” Keys captioned the post.

The company acknowledged the graphic in a Facebook post on July 22, saying “We removed this graphic as soon as we learned of it.”

The company apologized in the post, but also said that the graphic “did not originate with us.” They said they are investigating how it was aired.

In a follow-up tweet, Keys postulated that the graphic “likely originated at the cable head-end, according to a source, though the network is still trying to figure it out.”

"This did not originate with us, and we are in the process of investigating it further," a spokesperson for the Weather Channel said. It likely originated at the cable head-end, according to a source, though the network is still trying to figure it out. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Twitter users weren’t having it, however, and voiced their anger.

@tariqnasheed @TheBlackChannel the weather channel out here using the N word. How do they ALWAYS “accidentally” disrespect us? pic.twitter.com/Zaf5OrfHhS — What would Suga Free say (@SugaWould) July 26, 2022

Okay I’m one of the weirdos who actually watches @weatherchannel for fun, mainly because it’s calming to me and inoffensive and I don’t have to worry about crazy stuff coming on. UNTIL… Alllll kinds of heads need to roll for this one. pic.twitter.com/tzzPYcspT7 — Zero👩🏻‍💻 (@NotJustAZero) July 27, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

This is horrible. Weather was cloudy with a lot of “SHADE”. Someone needs to be held accountable ASAP! @RealDLHughley @CNN @TheView — Honorable Michelle Chambers (@Mrsmachambers1) July 26, 2022

The Weather Channel has remained mum on the incident since their original statement.

The 24-hour cable weather network was obtained by Black-owned Allen Media in 2018.

Advertisement