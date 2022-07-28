Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

The Weather Channel apologizes after N-word appears on U.S. broadcast

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 1:00 pm
Journalist Matthew Keys captured the moment a racial slur appeared on screen during The Weather Channel's Iowa broadcast.
Journalist Matthew Keys captured the moment a racial slur appeared on screen during The Weather Channel's Iowa broadcast. Twitter / @MatthewKeysLive

The Weather Channel has issued an apology after a derogatory racial slur that appeared during a broadcast in Des Moines, Iowa, last week left viewers reeling.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company apologized after its channel, Local on the 8s, displayed a graphic that used the n-word during a segment.

Eagle-eyed journalist Matthew Keys first noticed the slur and posted a screenshot of the slur to Twitter last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve blurred it, but I’m pretty sure you can figure out what it said,” Keys captioned the post.

The company acknowledged the graphic in a Facebook post on July 22, saying “We removed this graphic as soon as we learned of it.”

Read more: Fast-food CEOs buy lotto tickets for all 50K employees twice in one week

The company apologized in the post, but also said that the graphic “did not originate with us.” They said they are investigating how it was aired.

In a follow-up tweet, Keys postulated that the graphic “likely originated at the cable head-end, according to a source, though the network is still trying to figure it out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Twitter users weren’t having it, however, and voiced their anger.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The Weather Channel has remained mum on the incident since their original statement.

The 24-hour cable weather network was obtained by Black-owned Allen Media in 2018.

Click to play video: 'Oliver woman could face further penalties for racial slurs while protesting' Oliver woman could face further penalties for racial slurs while protesting
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather Channel tagthe Weather Channel tagthe weather channel n-word tagthe weather channel racial slur tagweather channel n-word tagweather channel slur tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers