Okanagan Dream Rally set to roll back into Kelowna

More than 240 luxury and exotic vehicles will flood Kelowna streets Saturday when the Okanagan Dream Rally returns.

The event, which has raised over $1.6 million for charity, pairs a child with a high-end rally car and driver for a day.

“The community and upwards of 50,000 spectators participate in the street excitement while the most incredible supercars and sports cars from throughout Canada and the USA start their engines in downtown Kelowna and circuit through the beautiful parts of the Okanagan Valley including Peachland and Penticton for an experience of a lifetime,” Dream Rally representatives said.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect at several locations in downtown Kelowna. From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., Water Street will be closed between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue as rally participants gather for registration.

Parking and access will also be restricted during this time along Water Street from Cawston Avenue to the Queensway Roundabout to allow spectators to gather along the rally route. Only local traffic will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a full closure from 10 a.m to 10:45 a.m.

The Water Street Boat Launch will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Cook Road Boat Launch is available as an alternative.

Rally participants will depart the staging area at 10 a.m. and travel from Cawston Avenue to Highway 97 along Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street. Flaggers and traffic control personnel will be stationed at cross streets to hold traffic while the rally passes. RCMP will also be stationed at the intersection of Abbott Street and Highway 97 to hold traffic while participants turn west onto the W.R. Bennet Bridge.

Rally participants are expected to exit the downtown area by approximately 10:30 a.m., and all road closures are scheduled to end by 11 a.m. However, event teardown on Water Street between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue may be ongoing until approximately noon.

