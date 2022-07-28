Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay police investigate overnight theft of chickens, business break-in

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 11:33 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the theft of eight chickens from a residence on July 27, 2022.
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the theft of eight chickens from a residence on July 27, 2022. Global News

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a reported theft of chickens from a site south of the town.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Thursday morning, officers received a report of eight chickens stolen from a site on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay.

Read more: 1 arrested, 2 sought after $20K in goods stolen from downtown Peterborough store: police

The theft from an enclosure occurred sometime overnight, police determined.

No other details were provided on the theft.

Break and enter

Also on Thursday morning, police were notified of a break-in at a business on Russell Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say a door to the business was smashed and entry was gained. It’s not known yet if anything was stolen.

The incident occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagBreak And Enter taglindsay tagBreak In tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagHighway 35 tagChickens tagHwy 35 tagbusiness break in tagRussell Street tagchicken theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers