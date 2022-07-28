Lindsay police investigate overnight theft of chickens, business break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a reported theft of chickens from a site south of the town.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Thursday morning, officers received a report of eight chickens stolen from a site on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay.

The theft from an enclosure occurred sometime overnight, police determined.

No other details were provided on the theft.

Break and enter

Also on Thursday morning, police were notified of a break-in at a business on Russell Street.

Police say a door to the business was smashed and entry was gained. It’s not known yet if anything was stolen.

The incident occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at khcrimestoppers.com.