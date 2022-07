Ontario COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers set to open

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario parents can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their babies and preschoolers starting later this morning.

The province’s booking portal will open for pediatric vaccine appointments for children aged six months to under five years at 8 a.m.

Families can also make appointments through health units using their own booking systems as well as some primary care providers and pharmacies.

Clinics for the youngest age group are scheduled to ramp up across the province in the coming days and some are planning to host appointments today.

Toronto Public Health says it expects to start administering shots to babies and toddlers today and some pharmacies are also in position to start vaccinating.

Health Canada approved Moderna’s pediatric shot this month and Ontario’s health minister says the vaccine is safe, effective and will help protect children from the virus.

Immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 will also be able to schedule second booster doses starting today if six months have passed since their first booster dose.