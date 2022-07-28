Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Record-breaking heat as temperatures approach the 40s

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 2:01 pm
Sizzling 35 to 40 degree heat sticks around into the long weekend. View image in full screen
Sizzling 35- to 40-degree heat will stick around for the long weekend. SkyTracker Weather

Heat warnings continue in the Okanagan as the hottest days of the year slide in.

Temperatures are slated to soar to 38 C or 39 C on Thursday afternoon, and will likely break the previous record in Kelowna of 37.2 C from 1934.

Upper ridge of high pressure brings in 35 to 40 degree heat to the BC Interior. View image in full screen
An upper ridge of high pressure brings in 35- to 40-degree heat to B.C.’s Interior. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the day, with the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms along mountaintops, which could cause lightning strikes, potentially sparking new fires.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Sunshine then returns under a major ridge of high pressure, pushing afternoon highs up to around 38 C on Friday afternoon, and possibly breaking another record of 38.1 C from 1998.

The heat and sunshine will stick around for the long weekend, with daytime highs around 37 C to finish July.

B.C. Day Monday will see the ridge start breaking down, with clouds and a chance of showers, plus a risk of a thunderstorm, as daytime highs slide toward the low 30s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagVernon tagpenticton tagBC weather tagSunshine tagShuswap tagHeat tagokanagan weather tagHot Weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers