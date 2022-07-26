Driver airlifted to trauma centre after 2-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A person was airlifted to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont., early Tuesday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision happened on Highway 9 near Humber Station Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:25 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation, but have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage was asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

