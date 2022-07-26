Menu

Canada

Driver airlifted to trauma centre after 2-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 3:09 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

A person was airlifted to a trauma centre after a two-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont., early Tuesday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision happened on Highway 9 near Humber Station Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 1:25 a.m.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after garbage truck flips in collision with TTC streetcar

The driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation, but have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage was asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

