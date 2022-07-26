Underage, unlicensed teen driver clocked driving 211 km/h: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a driver clocked going 211 km/h on provincial Highway 23 turned out to be 15 years old.

Police say the teen — who did not have a licence — failed to stop but was caught after the vehicle hit a curb.

A photo posted on Manitoba RCMP’s Twitter account shows what appears to be a mini van with a flat tire.

Luckily, there were no injuries but this could have ended much differently. A 15yo w/o licence, didn’t stop for #rcmpmb & caught going 211km/hr on #MBHwy23, before hitting a curb. Issued 6 HTA tickets & vehicle seized. SLOW DOWN. #noexcuses #TrafficTues pic.twitter.com/0mNe5VJcmG — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2022

Police haven’t said when the incident happened or how the teen ended up behind the wheel.

Police say there were no injuries but, in a their tweet Tuesday, they said things could have ended much differently.

The Mounties say the vehicle was seized and they issued six tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

