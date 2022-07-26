Underage, unlicensed teen driver clocked driving 211 km/h: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a driver clocked going 211 km/h on provincial Highway 23 turned out to be 15 years old.
Police say the teen — who did not have a licence — failed to stop but was caught after the vehicle hit a curb.
A photo posted on Manitoba RCMP’s Twitter account shows what appears to be a mini van with a flat tire.
Police haven’t said when the incident happened or how the teen ended up behind the wheel.
Police say there were no injuries but, in a their tweet Tuesday, they said things could have ended much differently.
The Mounties say the vehicle was seized and they issued six tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.
More speeders on Manitoba roads
