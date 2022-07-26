Menu

Crime

Underage, unlicensed teen driver clocked driving 211 km/h: Manitoba RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 6:36 pm
Manitoba RCMP say an unlicensed 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle caught going 211 km/h on Hwy 23.
Manitoba RCMP say an unlicensed 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle caught going 211 km/h on Hwy 23. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP say a driver clocked going 211 km/h on provincial Highway 23 turned out to be 15 years old.

Police say the teen — who did not have a licence — failed to stop but was caught after the vehicle hit a curb.

A photo posted on Manitoba RCMP’s Twitter account shows what appears to be a mini van with a flat tire.

Story continues below advertisement

Police haven’t said when the incident happened or how the teen ended up behind the wheel.

Police say there were no injuries but, in a their tweet Tuesday, they said things could have ended much differently.

The Mounties say the vehicle was seized and they issued six tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
