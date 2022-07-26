Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 28, charged after early Saturday morning shooting in Barrie: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 11:47 am
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and two portable toilets were pushed over, although it doesn't appear that anyone made their way into the building. View image in full screen
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and two portable toilets were pushed over, although it doesn't appear that anyone made their way into the building. Barrie Police

A 28-year-old man has been charged after an early morning shooting in Barrie, police say.

Barrie Police said just before 4 a.m., on Saturday, officers were called to 314 Georgian Drive after receiving a report of a suspected shooting.

Police said a 21-year-old man found with serious, but not life threatening injuries and was air lifted to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

Read more: Barrie police seek witnesses in connection with June assault, attempted abduction

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at an address on Georgian Drive.

Trending Stories

Police said a 28-year-old man from Barrie was arrested.

He is now facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and “numerous charges related to unauthorized possession of a firearm,” officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, however, officers are not searching for any additional suspects.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagBarrie Police tagShooting suspect tagBarrie shooting tagshooting barrie tagGeorgian Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers