Man, 28, charged after early Saturday morning shooting in Barrie: police

A 28-year-old man has been charged after an early morning shooting in Barrie, police say.

Barrie Police said just before 4 a.m., on Saturday, officers were called to 314 Georgian Drive after receiving a report of a suspected shooting.

Police said a 21-year-old man found with serious, but not life threatening injuries and was air lifted to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

According to police, at around 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at an address on Georgian Drive.

Police said a 28-year-old man from Barrie was arrested.

He is now facing several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and “numerous charges related to unauthorized possession of a firearm,” officers said.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, however, officers are not searching for any additional suspects.