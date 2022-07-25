Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Strathroy, Ont. hospital unit

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 25, 2022 6:53 pm
FILE - Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. View image in full screen
FILE - Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. via Google Maps/June 2018

The Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital (SMGH) in southwestern Ontario is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a release, the SMGH said the Middlesex-London Health Unit declared the outbreak Monday after three patients tested positive on the 1 South (Medicine) inpatient unit.

Read more: LHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital’s transplant unit

It says patients and their families have been contacted, and staff and physicians who may have been in contact are being notified.

Contact tracing and testing for staff and physicians are also taking place.

“The unit is now limited in ability to receive admissions until further notice,” the release read. “In addition, visitors and essential care providers are no longer permitted to visit the unit with the exceptions being provided for palliative care patients.”

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital unit

Unit-level outbreaks for COVID-19 are declared when there are two or more confirmed positive cases among patients or staff that may have been acquired on an inpatient unit.

After 10 days with no new cases, the unit level outbreak is declared over.

Click to play video: 'The list of hospitals in Fraser Heath grows as more report outbreaks' The list of hospitals in Fraser Heath grows as more report outbreaks
