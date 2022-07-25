COVID-19 outbreak declared at Strathroy, Ont. hospital unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital (SMGH) in southwestern Ontario is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a release, the SMGH said the Middlesex-London Health Unit declared the outbreak Monday after three patients tested positive on the 1 South (Medicine) inpatient unit.

It says patients and their families have been contacted, and staff and physicians who may have been in contact are being notified.

Contact tracing and testing for staff and physicians are also taking place.

“The unit is now limited in ability to receive admissions until further notice,” the release read. “In addition, visitors and essential care providers are no longer permitted to visit the unit with the exceptions being provided for palliative care patients.”

Unit-level outbreaks for COVID-19 are declared when there are two or more confirmed positive cases among patients or staff that may have been acquired on an inpatient unit.

After 10 days with no new cases, the unit level outbreak is declared over.