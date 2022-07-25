Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID vaccination clinics to be held at Caribbean Carnival, other summer events in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 10:12 am
A vaccine dose is drawn out at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont. on Sunday, January 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A vaccine dose is drawn out at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont. on Sunday, January 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it will be holding COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics at the Caribbean Carnival and other summer festivals this week.

“Bringing COVID-19 vaccines to social and cultural events is part of Team Toronto’s ongoing equity-focused, hyper-local mobile strategy, providing accessible and convenient vaccination opportunities to residents in places where they live, work and play,” TPH said in a news release.

Read more: COVID cases are rising across Canada. Where are the country’s top doctors?

According to TPH, the clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Under the Stars at Regent Park located at 620 Dundas Street East on July 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Toronto Caribbean Carnival at Marilyn Bell Park located at 1095 Lake Shore Boulevard West on July 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Ghana Fest Canada at Earl Bales Park located at 4169 Bathurst Street on July 31 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Trending Stories

TPH said the clinics are family friendly and will offer first, second, third and forth doses, as well as pediatric shots to those who are eligible. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said no appointment or health card is needed, and the clinics will operate on a walk-in basis.

Read more: Toronto Pearson operator ‘pleased’ to see random COVID testing moved offsite

“All eligible residents are encouraged to get their third and fourth doses as soon as possible. As with vaccinations for other diseases, people are protected best when their COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date,” the news release read.

TPH said COVID-19 vaccinations “have been scientifically proven to lower the risk of illness, hospitalization and death while protecting people, their loved ones and the community.”

Click to play video: 'Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge' Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge
Experts urge caution amid summer COVID-19 surge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagToronto tagPfizer tagmoderna tagToronto Public Health tagcovid vaccines tagcovid vaccines toronto tagtoronto covid vaccines tagToronto COVID vaccine clinics tagcovid pop up clinics tagpop up covid clincs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers