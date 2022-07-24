Viewing areas will be available for B.C. residential school survivors during Papal visit

Indigenous residential school survivors and their families in B.C., not travelling to see the Pope during his visit, will be able to gather at three locations across the province next week.
“The Indian Residential Schools Survivor Society, in partnership with First Nations Health Authority (feel it’s important) to provide space for residential school survivors and their families to gather for a viewing,” Christine Johnson said, Indian Residential School Survivors Society’s cultural support manager.
The gym at Vancouver’s Britannia Community Centre will be the venue in the Lower Mainland.
A livestream will be provided of the Pope’s stops in the Edmonton area on Monday and Tuesday.
Similar gatherings are also being held in Prince George and Terrace.
Officials said emotional and cultural support will also be provided to attendees at these viewings.
