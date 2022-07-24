Menu

Canada

Viewing areas will be available for B.C. residential school survivors during Papal visit

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 6:02 pm
The Pope has arrived in Canada to begin his visit, aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. View image in full screen
The Pope has arrived in Canada to begin his visit, aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Indigenous residential school survivors and their families in B.C., not travelling to see the Pope during his visit, will be able to gather at three locations across the province next week.

“The Indian Residential Schools Survivor Society, in partnership with First Nations Health Authority (feel it’s important) to provide space for residential school survivors and their families to gather for a viewing,” Christine Johnson said, Indian Residential School Survivors Society’s cultural support manager.

Read more: ‘It’s not for me’: Papal visit brings no comfort to some residential school survivors

The gym at Vancouver’s Britannia Community Centre will be the venue in the Lower Mainland.

A livestream will be provided of the Pope’s stops in the Edmonton area on Monday and Tuesday.

Read more: People travelling great distance to see Pope Francis amid Canada trip

Similar gatherings are also being held in Prince George and Terrace.

Officials said emotional and cultural support will also be provided to attendees at these viewings.

